Colts' Marvell Tell (groin) ruled OUT vs. Panthers

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marvell Tell III suffered a groin injury during the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It isn’t clear how severe the injury is for Tell, but the Colts are also down another cornerback in T.J. Carrie who left the game during the first quarter with a knee injury.

Tell opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. During Tell’s absence, the Colts are likely to lean on Isaiah Rodgers, Andre Chachere and Holton Hill.

