Boise, ID

Boise State QB suffers another injury setback; observations from first fall scrimmage

Idaho Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been another hiccup in the race to name Boise State’s starting quarterback. Quarterback Jack Sears reaggravated a lower-leg injury that kept him out of practice last weekend, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said Sunday. Sears did not play in the Broncos’ first fall scrimmage on Saturday, but Avalos said the hope is that he’ll be back on the field by the middle of this week at the latest.

