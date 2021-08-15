Skid steer fire extinguished near Hewitt

A skid steer was lost to a fire along with part of a hayfield and bales Saturday, Aug. 14, near Hewitt. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. near the area of County Hwy 75 & 260th St., in Compton Township, in Otter Tail County. Wadena Fire Department responded for automatic mutual aid with Hewitt Fire Department for a skid steer on fire in a hay field, that started a small portion of the field on fire along with a hay pile. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but a skid steer was a total loss. It's believed the skid steer started the fire, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.