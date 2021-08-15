Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hewitt, MN

Skid steer fire extinguished near Hewitt

By Editorials
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA skid steer was lost to a fire along with part of a hayfield and bales Saturday, Aug. 14, near Hewitt. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. near the area of County Hwy 75 & 260th St., in Compton Township, in Otter Tail County. Wadena Fire Department responded for automatic mutual aid with Hewitt Fire Department for a skid steer on fire in a hay field, that started a small portion of the field on fire along with a hay pile. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but a skid steer was a total loss. It's believed the skid steer started the fire, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

www.wadenapj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otter Tail County, MN
City
Wadena, MN
Otter Tail County, MN
Accidents
Wadena, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Hewitt, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Hayfield, MN
Wadena, MN
Crime & Safety
Otter Tail County, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Accident#Hewitt Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy