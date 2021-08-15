Cancel
Preseason Speeding Up Anthony McFarland’s Learning Curve Though Ball Security Needs Improvement

By Alex Kozora
Cover picture for the articleIt’s just been two games but Anthony McFarland has logged infinitely more preseason snaps this season than he did a year ago. In 2020, there was no preseason, eliminated due to the COVID pandemic. And there’s no question all rookies, especially underclassmen like McFarland, were worse off for it. Some, like Chase Claypool, overcame that obstacle. McFarland did not, rarely seeing the field his rookie season with scant production the few times he did get the ball, finishing last year with 113 rushing yards, an average of 3.3 per carry.

McFarland logged nine carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and hauled in his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's 24-16 preseason win over the Eagles. McFarland had a limited role in last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys, but he saw increased looks Thursday with Kalen Ballage (lower body) and Benny Snell (undisclosed) sidelined against the Eagles. McFarland's production trailed Jaylen Samuels' 62 yards from scrimmage, but he was on the field for 25 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps and made an impact as he competes for a backup role ahead of the regular season.

