Skyward Sword HD hopefully updates away a glitch or two
Players rejoice! Skyward Sword HD has received its first update which may fix one of the more frustrating glitches that players have experienced. As far as actual, official notes from Nintendo, there isn’t much. The patch notes just say that the update “Fixed several issues to improve the gameplay experience,” which can mean a number of things. Hopefully, this patch will fix a couple of the most recent issues the Switch game has had, such as the Lanayru soft-lock and the Dutch language version’s white screen during the final credits.zeldauniverse.net
