Skyward Sword HD hopefully updates away a glitch or two

Last week in our Definitive Ranking of Skyward Sword, we glossed over the dungeons, giving them a perfect 5 and promising to elaborate the next week. Well, that week is now here, and we have a lot to say about the different dungeons of Skyward Sword! We go over all seven dungeons, discussing in great detail the bosses, the items, the music, the aesthetic, and puzzles, and more! We had wildly different rankings, so there was some hard bargaining too! Come tell us what you think of our list, and make sure to let us know what your faves are!