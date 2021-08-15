The nest best thing: Grandfather Mountain celebrates peregrine falcon nesting

The area on the Wildlands Trust’s Shifting Lots Preserve, a part of Ellisville Beach where threatened Piping Plovers and Least Terns nest, is just over two acres in size. There is barely enough room for two pairs of plovers since these birds are notoriously territorial. It is heavily cobbled here, with stony ridges that completely submerge when cyclical high tides of 12 feet or more occur. The site is popular with beachgoers and fishermen. Some people bring dogs in spite of the many signs the Wildlands Trust has erected that dogs are not allowed on the beach during the nesting season, May to September. The place may seem downright inhospitable to humans. But not to shorebirds. The cobble and expanding salt marsh vegetation make it nearly impossible for crows and four-legged predators to find their nests in the sand. Coyotes and foxes make near-nightly visits in search of tasty treats. Like shorebird eggs in shallow, carved-out depressions in the sand.