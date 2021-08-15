Cancel
Animals

The nest best thing: Grandfather Mountain celebrates peregrine falcon nesting

By Frank Ruggiero Special to the Tribune
mooresvilletribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its tallest point, Grandfather Mountain stands 5,946 feet above sea level. But the nonprofit nature park’s latest conservation efforts soar to even loftier heights. In conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, park naturalists have confirmed the successful nesting of two peregrine falcons — the first on Grandfather Mountain since 2008.

