PHOTOS: Stunning photos of Perseids meteor shower from Brown Mountain overlook

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CBS News) - The best meteor shower of the year brought with it stunning fireballs and bright trails of dust that illuminated the night sky this week. Millions of people around the world marveled as the Perseids meteor shower peaked Tuesday and Wednesday — a spectacular conclusion to a summer filled with cosmic phenomena that included a once-in-a-lifetime comet.

