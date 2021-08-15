Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians’ McKenzie loses perfect game bid in 8th on single

KSNT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro of the Detroit Tigers knocked a clean single to right field to end a perfect game bid by Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday. Castro hit a ball sharply to shallow right on McKenzie’s 100th pitch. The Indians haven’t completed...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Len Barker
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Harold Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Game#Indians#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie nearly throws MLB’s first perfect game in exactly nine years

Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit Tigers he faced on Sunday and came within four outs of pitching the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Had McKenzie been able to complete the bid for history, then his would have been the first perfect game in the major leagues since the Mariners’ Félix Hernández achieved the rare feat exactly nine years ago, on Aug. 15, 2012.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Triston McKenzie stepped up, only to be let down by the bullpen

The Indians got a massive outing from Triston McKenzie but it got wasted. The Indians needed to take the first game from the Athletics to set the tone for the rest of the series. With Eli Morgan and Cal Quantrill showing a lot of grit in recent weeks, there was a chance the Tribe could really hang in there and even take the series. They just needed struggling starter Triston McKenzie to step up.
MLBsunny95.com

McKenzie 4 outs from no-hitter but Indians win big

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer.
MLBNorwalk Reflector

McKenzie near perfect as Cleveland routs Detroit

DETROIT — The Indians were overdue on a couple of fronts. They hadn’t had one of their pitchers throw a no-hitter in over 40 years. Yeah, it’s been that long since Lenny Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981. On top of that, they’d been no-hit three times this season,...
MLBLima News

Baseball: Indians’ McKenzie baffles Angels’ Ohtani

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Triston McKenzie, Indians put clamps on Angels, 5-1

Triston McKenzie yielded one run and two hits while pitching into the eighth, and Jose Ramirez clubbed a three-run homer as the Cleveland Indians beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Saturday. After taking a perfect game into the eighth inning at Detroit last weekend, McKenzie (3-5) was nearly...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Rips ‘Completely Unacceptable’ New Fan Trend

There’s a disturbing new trend among fans attending sports games this year, and Kirk Herbstreit wants the major sports leagues to address it “swiftly.”. We’ve seen steep climb in fans fighting at various sports game this year. The trend began during the NBA Playoffs. A Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan got into a scuffle, and the Suns fan proceeded to shout “Suns in four!” The fan went viral, and even drew praise from Phoenix star Devin Booker.
Sportsallongeorgia.com

Wyatt Pitches Perfect Game

Chattooga Lady Indians Softball Wins In Perfect Game Pitched By Wyatt Over Murray County. Indian Senior Clara Wyatt threw a gem on Monday to lead the Lady Indians past Murray County 10-0 with the rarest of moments: The Perfect Game. Chattooga got things moving in the first inning. Ramsey Elrod’s...
MLBaudacy.com

Phillies' no-hit bid ends on Stephenson's HR in 8th

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cincinnati's Tyler Stephenson homered against Archie Bradley leading off the eighth inning Saturday, breaking up the Philadelphia Phillies' no-hit bid and keeping the big league total at seven no-hitters this season, one shy of the record. The mark of eight no-hitters was set in 1884, the first...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Look: No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit Trolls With Commitment

The No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. Brandon Inniss, a five-star wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his commitment in a live video for CBS Sports Network. The No. 9 overall recruit in the country was deciding between Alabama, Florida,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Viewed As “Sleeper”

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to heat up, but it’s anyone’s guess to where the elite prospect will play college football. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2023 class. 247Sports’ Composite Rankings have Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.
MLBkrcgtv.com

Perez's 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals had shown very little fight in a three-game sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. They showed about three games' worth of it Monday night. After answering about every time the Houston Astros tied the game or pulled ahead,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy