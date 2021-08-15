Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

David Ayer Thanks Fans For Support After An Overwhelming Amount Of People Called For His Suicide Squad Cut

By Jamil David
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans are loving James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad, and as it stands, it’s critically one of the highest-rated DCEU films. The new and improved The Suicide Squad has been a success (on that front at least), but the director behind 2016’s much-maligned Suicide Squad wants justice for his own film. David Ayer has been very passionate about his work on Suicide Squad. He has advocated for releasing his original cut of the film that the studio heavily altered, resulting in the movie not working as intended. DC fans have shown an outpouring --like huge outpouring -- of support for Ayer and his Ayer Cut vision, and now the Suicide Squad director has thanked them for supporting his call to get his cut of the film released.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 13

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Dceu#Ayer Cut#The Justice League#Twitter#The Snyder Cut#Marvel Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson to Work Together in a DCEU Movie

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson need no introduction. They are among the most popular and best wrestlers in the world. For so many years, they have entertained audiences with their great physic and marvelous wrestling techniques. This time, John Cena is ready to fight against Dwayne Johnson in a DCEU film. The Suicide Squad star claims that he is set to battle Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. This is not in the ring but a CD Extended Universal movie.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Sylvester Stallone Shares Hilarious Photo with John Cena, Praises James Gunn

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in less than two weeks, which means the film's star-studded cast has been busy promoting the latest entry into the DCEU. John Cena has been delighting fans by wearing his Peacemaker costume to talk show appearances and even bringing it up during WWE Smackdown. The actor has another upcoming appearance on Good Morning America, which will once again feature him in costume, alongside his co-star, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone, who is voicing King Shark in the movie, took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo with Cena and praise director James Gunn's work.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Margot Robbie addresses ‘complicated’ controversy over David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut

Margot Robbie has addressed the “complicated” controversy over David Ayer’s original cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad. The Harley Quinn actor is one of a handful of cast members from the original film to reprise their role in James Gunn’s soft reboot of the property. While Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has drawn positive reviews since its release last week, it has been overshadowed by Ayer’s comments about his original cut of the first film.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista Gives Shocking Response Over Recent Drax Casting Announcement

If there is one Marvel actor that isn’t afraid to speak out, it’s Dave Bautista. The former professional wrestler has always been vocal when it comes to the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, offering his own opinions on various political and sometimes controversial topics surrounding the entertainment powerhouses.
MoviesDecider

Pete Davidson’s Face Gets Blown Off Less Than 10 Minutes Into ‘The Suicide Squad’

Warning: This article contains The Suicide Squad spoilers, though, to be fair, all plot points discussed below happen within the first 15 minutes of the movie. If you’re planning to watch The Suicide Squad—which is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max—just for Pete Davidson, I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is, you won’t need to clear very much time out of your schedule to catch Davidson’s scenes. The bad news is that’s because Pete Davidson’s face quite literally—and quite viscerally—gets blown to bits less than 10 minutes into the film.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Producer Says Marvel Made a Mistake Firing James Gunn in 2018

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. James Gunn's newsmaking firing from Marvel Studios in 2018 over his controversial Twitter posts seemingly signaled a changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and in the end, Disney reinstated the Guardians of the Galaxy director. But before they could get him back, Gunn did the unthinkable and accepted a project in the DC Extended Universe and whether people would like to admit it or not, his arrival to the franchise is definitely a game-changer.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Hints at Killing Off Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Characters Suicide Squad-Style

The newest film in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the end of the road for some of the titular superheroes, with director James Gunn teasing incoming danger, and perhaps even death, for some of the MCU's most beloved characters. Comparing the upcoming Marvel sequel to his most recent cinematic venture, The Suicide Squad, Gunn ominously hinted at the possibility that some of the Guardians of the galaxy may go the way of Task Force X come the third movie...
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn and John Cena's Suicide Squad Spinoff Has More Action Than Any Superhero Show Ever

There's no peace in Peacemaker: series creator James Gunn says the series spinning out of The Suicide Squad is packing "more action than any superhero show ever." Starring John Cena as Christopher Smith, the helmeted anti-hero who kills to keep the peace, the eight-episode spin-off explores the origins of the character Gunn calls "the world's biggest douchebag" and a "pretty rotten piece of sh-t." After setting up his HBO Max series in The Suicide Squad, Gunn previews the action-packed Peacemaker and teases potential future seasons of the DC Films television series:
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad’s Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Having a Number One Movie Six Decades in a Row

Sylvester Stallone is a huge star known for playing Rambo, Rocky, and many more iconic characters. In his latest role, Stallone voices the lovable but deadly King Shark in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 83% audience score. The Suicide Squad was number one at the box office upon its release, which means Stallone has now had a number one movie released every decade for the last six decades. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news, which Stallone promptly shared on Instagram.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director Shoots Down Polka-Dot Man Fan Theory

One wild Polka-Dot Man fan theory got shot down by The Suicide Squad’s director. James Gunn always interacts with fans on social media and this week is no different. A big fan theory for why the villain gets so upset when Milton dies during the film is that the bus driver is supposed to symbolize something from DC Comics history. Bill Finger actually created The Polka-Dot Man on the page. But, his actual first name was Milton So, a lot of fans thought that the theory made a ton of sense. For Gunn though, it’s just another example of people’s imaginations running wild when they don’t really need to. His actual reasoning for David Dastmalchian’s character freaking out in that tower is more character-focused than anything having to do with the “deep lore” of DC Comics.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Why He Dropped Plans to Cast Henry Cavill

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Suicide Squad may have failed to live up to its box office potential but it's easily one of the best films Warner Bros. has produced in the DC Extended Universe. Certain factors affected the film's box office standing but the rave reviews alone would be enough for the studio to greenlight a sequel which I'm pretty sure James Gunn would have no problem helming in the future.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photo of John Cena’s Peacemaker

Ever since The Suicide Squad was released earlier this month, folks involved with the film have been treating fans to lots of behind-the-scenes content on social media. Director James Gunn has been especially active on Instagram and Twitter, sharing everything from images of Margot Robbie doing some epic Harley Quinn stunts to images of the cast having some fun together between takes. In Gunn's latest post, the director shared a photo of himself with John Cena, who plays Peacemaker in the film, and it's a bloody good shot.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Will there be a director’s cut of David Ayer’s suicide squad?

Suicide squad James Gunn is reaping an exceptional response from international critics, highlighting it as a violent and very funny madness. The tape is more a reboot that a sequel to use, because it is not at all necessary to see the previous version of David Ayer to understand the mission that these villains must meet in Corto Maltese. However, just like Zack Snyder and The Justice League, the director of the first version recently acknowledged that his version little or nothing resembles what Warner premiered in 2016.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Suicide Squad’ Cast Members Say They Want To See Directors Cut

Following the release of Zack Snyder’s directors cut of DC’s Justice League, Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman wants to see David Ayer’s cut of the 2016 movie. Director of Suicide Squad Ayer posted a letter last week on Twitter which said the “studio cut is not my movie” leading fans wanting the studio to release the directors vision of the movie.

Comments / 13

Community Policy