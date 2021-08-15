David Ayer Thanks Fans For Support After An Overwhelming Amount Of People Called For His Suicide Squad Cut

One wild Polka-Dot Man fan theory got shot down by The Suicide Squad’s director. James Gunn always interacts with fans on social media and this week is no different. A big fan theory for why the villain gets so upset when Milton dies during the film is that the bus driver is supposed to symbolize something from DC Comics history. Bill Finger actually created The Polka-Dot Man on the page. But, his actual first name was Milton So, a lot of fans thought that the theory made a ton of sense. For Gunn though, it’s just another example of people’s imaginations running wild when they don’t really need to. His actual reasoning for David Dastmalchian’s character freaking out in that tower is more character-focused than anything having to do with the “deep lore” of DC Comics.