Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1143 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported numerous road closures in Hoboken. Spotters reported multiple vehicles stranded and water rescues in Harrison. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo, Kearny and Fort Lee. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE