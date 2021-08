MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors has launched a relief drive for victims of the Haiti earthquake. A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 14th killing more than 2,000 people. As they did after the 2010 quake, the South Florida non-profit organization is raising money to help the people of Haiti as they recover from the tragedy. So far, nearly $19,000 has been raised, according to Katy Meagher, executive director of Neighbors 4 Neighbors. If you would like to donate money to the relief effort, point your cellphone at the QR code. You can also donate by texting HaitiFund to 41444. Click here to go directly to the website where you can make a donation. Monetary donations are best at this time.