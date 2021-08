One year at a time, veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh enters his third year in Tampa. On Monday, coach Bruce Arians addressed the things Suh brings to the table. “Tremendous leadership,” Arians told reporters. “I mean teaching guys how to handle themselves. He’s helped Vita [Vea] a ton with his diet and things like that. Suh’s a lot like [Tom] Brady, he knows how to take care of his body. He’s got a regimen. He talked me into it when we signed him. The way he plays, I’m not changing his regimen, that’s for sure. He knows how to get himself ready for Sunday. Suh’s one of those guys, he’s going to answer the bell every time. You just get him there.”