Video Games

Marvel's Spider-Man Fan Shares Awesome Costume Concept

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man might have the most iconic costume in comics, but the hero has actually had a number of prominent looks over the years, many of which appeared in Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation. The sequel from Insomniac Games probably won't be coming out for quite some time, but Reddit user KiraQueenBitesZaDust shared a really great idea for a costume that didn't appear in the first game: Spidey's look from the animated series of the 1960s! While the costume is technically the same as Spider-Man's classic design, it's missing some details, and that specific look has become the subject of some hilarious memes over the years.

comicbook.com

