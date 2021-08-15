Cancel
The Expendables 4: How To Get It Right

By Tom Jolliffe
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Jolliffe looks at the impending production of The Expendables 4, long-delayed but now seemingly ready to rumble…. Eleven years on from the first film, the time seems nigh for the fourth instalment in a somewhat unexpected franchise. The faded appeal of a collection of action icons from the 1980s was the starting point in the first instance, that struck a nostalgic chord with predominantly men of a certain age. The bulk of said fan base hasn’t really changed much in the last decade either – we’re all just a bit older and pudgier. Still, despite a drop in takings for the third film, it made enough around the world (notably China) to keep the idea of a fourth one on the table.

