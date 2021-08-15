Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.

popculture.com

Comments / 46

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Ellen#Television#Season Premiere#Buzzfeed#The Nine Network#Channel 9#Nine Entertainment#Buzzfeed News#Warnermedia#Twitch#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves 4-Word Message On Show's Promo For Last Season

Ellen DeGeneres has something to say to her fans who keep on supporting her. On September 13, DeGeneres will begin the process of saying goodbye to the viewers of her show. Through an exclusive video posted on TheEllenShow's official YouTube channel, it shared a glimpse of what people can expect on its 19th and final season.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Talk Show Could Be Returning to TV

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she has been asked about coming back to the daytime talk show world. The SMILF star, 59, is not sure about a revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, noting that her time might have passed. O'Donnell hosted her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002, winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Trailer Has People Talking

August 9 marked the end of an era in television when "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" dropped the trailer for its farewell season, according to People. This final series comes months after the talk show host announced she would be ending her decades-long show, following bombshell reports of a toxic work environment. At the time, Ellen DeGeneres told viewers on a May 12 episode that she was simply following her instincts. "The past 18 years have changed my life," she told viewers while visibly tearing up. "You've changed my life. I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing ... sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
TV & VideosPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Teases Return of Her Daytime Talk Show

Rosie O'Donnell talked about the idea of returning to the daytime talk show world, revealing that she was asked to come back. O'Donnell, 59, is a little apprehensive about the idea though, noting that she has not kept up with the current crop of celebrities, so it might be hard for her to interview them. The comedian's The Rosie O'Donnell Show aired on NBC stations from 1996 to 2002.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Taking Extreme Measures To Save Marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been together for over a decade, but rumors say that their marriage might not last much longer. DeGeneres is struggling to keep the relationship together, according to gossip. We’ve investigated some shocking stories about the lengths DeGeneres is willing to go to save the marriage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Ellen’s ‘farewell’ message: We gave away a half-billion dollars

It’s the end of the road — but it’s apparently been a highly generous journey. The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” has unveiled a promo video for its final season, which premieres Monday, Sept. 13. In it, the show proclaims that it has doled out a staggering amount in its famous charitable giveaways over the years: nearly a half-billion dollars in total.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'It Just Keeps Getting Better'

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating 13 years of marriage with some seriously sweet tributes. The Ellen DeGeneres Show star wished her wife a happy anniversary on Instagram Monday, sharing a selfie of the two lounging outside together. "Happy anniversary, Portia. I’m the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you," she captioned the shot.
TV & VideosPopculture

Mike Richards Exits 'Jeopardy!' Amid Hosting Controversy

The search for the next permanent Jeopardy! host continues. Just a week after the long-running game show named executive producer Mike Richards as Alex Trebek's replacement, Richards has stepped down as Jeopardy! host. In a memo to staff this week, Richards announced, "I will be stepping down as host effective immediately." The decision came amid growing backlash to the decision amid several controversies surrounding Richards and a call from the Anti-Defamation League for an investigation into his "pattern" of offensive comments. Although he is stepping down as host, Richards will stay on as executive producer, Sony Television Pictures confirmed, adding in a statement that they "support Mike's decision."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ellen DeGeneres puts an end to her famous Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show comes to an end after 18 years on the air. On May 12, host Ellen DeGeneres confirmed that her syndicated talk show will end after season 19. In a statement to The Hollywood ReporterDeGeneres shared, “When you’re a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged, and as good as this show is and as fun as it is, it’s no longer a challenge.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Mike Richards Leaving 'Jeopardy!': What Happens to the Episodes He Already Taped as Host?

Shortly after beginning taping for the new season of Jeopardy!, Mike Richards has stepped down from his role as the new host amid the backlash from a litany of resurfaced offensive comments from his past. Before the show returns to guest hosts while it continues the search for Alex Trebek's replacement, Richards' episodes that have already taped will air as scheduled, reports Lesley Goldberg from The Hollywood Reporter, citing an insider on the show.

Comments / 46

Community Policy