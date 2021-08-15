Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Green roof legislation promises a multitude of community benefits

By Mona Das
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you ever have a school assignment that involved growing a seedling, nurturing its progress and watching it bloom? Did you ever do that on the roof of your school building?. Currently, a bill in Congress could make this a reality for our country’s learners. Not only that, it would help mitigate climate change, create jobs and grow our economy for generations to come.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Roofs#Economy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Times#D Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Take advantage of Proposition 19 tax benefits

Looking to move closer to family or a more manageable home? Don’t forget to take advantage of Proposition 19 property tax benefits. With the real estate market continuing to be hot with strong competition and little inventory, I am getting many questions from homeowners who have owned their homes for years — many for several decades — wondering if now is the time to sell.
Congress & Courtsdcvelocity.com

Proposed legislation aims to help truckers go green

The trucking industry continues to make strides toward a more energy-efficient future, and government leaders are taking action with legislation designed to help truckers install fuel-efficient technologies on Class 8 trucks. Earlier this summer, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced H.R. 4810, the Supporting Trucking Efficiency and Emission Reductions (STEER) Act, to establish a Department of Energy (DOE) voucher program that helps truckers purchase and install fuel-saving, emission-reducing technologies. The voucher program would cover expenditures associated with adopting fuel-efficient technologies on Class 8 trucks. “We can reduce fuel consumption and emissions in the transportation industry without enacting costly environmental mandates on American companies and workers,” Davis said in a statement. “That’s why I’m introducing the STEER Act. It’s common-sense, market-driven ideas like my legislation, not heavy-handed policies from Washington, that will protect American workers and our environment without destroying our economy.” The voucher program would help truckers implement new technologies that address wind and rolling resistance, which are critical aspects of fuel-efficiency in Class 8 trucks, according to Davis and trucking industry experts. Adopting such technologies can improve Class 8 fuel efficiency by as much as 15% and can cut national fuel consumption by 4.5 billion gallons per year, they said. “The STEER Act is rocket fuel for American innovations [that] help the trucking industry become cleaner and more efficient,” according to Daniel Burrows, founder and chief executive officer of trucking technology firm TruckLabs. “These innovations help all fuel types, so we can reduce diesel truck emissions today, while also paving the way to an alternative fuel future. Every dollar saved on fuel goes back into the pocket of truck fleets so more efficient trucks are a win for all involved.” Proponents say the STEER Act could accelerate adoption of fuel-efficient technologies by more than a decade. The voucher program allows truckers to cost-effectively install systems on both new and existing trucks, they said.
Longmont, COColorado Daily

Front Range Community College to benefit from federal optics grant

As part of a $34 million grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, Front Range Community College will receive funding for its optics technology program, the school said Wednesday in a news release. The school’s Longmont campus features Colorado’s only optics technology training program at its Center for...
Congress & Courtshomecaremag.com

Legislation Introduced to Preserve Home Infusion Therapy Benefit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (August 9, 2021)—The National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) applauded the introduction of bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate that will ensure Medicare patients maintain access to home infusion therapies that require the use of an infusion pump. The Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act—introduced by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina)—would ensure patients with serious viral and fungal infections, heart failure, immune diseases, cancer and other conditions can receive the intravenous (IV) medications they need while at home.
Christian County, KYKentucky New Era

As Congress returns, Dems plans will benefit community

As Congress returns, Dems plans will benefit community. I want to make sure our community is aware of what is going on in Washington, D.C., as Congress returns from its August recess. The House is poised to vote on President Biden’s American Families Plan. It will be extremely beneficial to...
Reporter

Letter to editor: Support urged for Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Carbon pollution is the leading greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest generator of carbon pollution in the country, so it’s encouraging to see Pennsylvania taking steps to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a bipartisan effort that limits carbon pollution coming from power plants.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Paine: Connect Superior will benefit the community

Affordable, reliable internet is a basic requirement of modern life. High costs and spotty service are not only preventing growth and opportunity in Superior, but limiting access for all of our citizens. Since the inception of the internet, we have relied on private corporations to connect us to work, the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Chief of Cherokee Nation on how infrastructure investment will benefit community

President Biden spoke with local leaders Wednesday to help promote the Senate-passed infrastructure bill. Chuck Hoskin, Jr., chief of the Cherokee Nation, was one of those leaders at the virtual roundtable. Hoskin joined "CBSN AM" from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to discuss what the infrastructure investment would mean for his community, as well as the latest on coronavirus pandemic and a new probe looking into Indian boarding school sites.
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live in Mississippi

To most of us, Mississippi is considered a wonder, which makes it one of the beautiful states within the US. People from different places come here to witness the beauty of this state with their own eyes, and we are sure that you wanted to require a visit here or perhaps desire to live here. But, there are still places here in Mississippi that don't seem worth visiting and are better off your bucket list.
Agriculturethebulletin.org

Time for a cow tax? Buried in UN report is bad news about climate impact of factory farms

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Mother Jones. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. During a debate about the Democrats’ new infrastructure bill in the Senate chamber on Tuesday night, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) took the floor, positioned next to a sign stating “No Cow Tax.” There, she floated an amendment to prohibit Congress from imposing “costly” new clean-air and specifically methane regulations on farmers. Her colleagues, including 20 Democrats, overwhelmingly passed it.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Water solutions will take teamwork

Las Vegas and Southern Nevada get nearly 90% of their water from the Colorado River, which provides water for over 40 million people across seven states and two countries. Las Vegas has been a leader in water conservation, and household water consumption has decreased, but this month, for the first time, the federal government declared a “Tier 1” shortage on the river. This means Nevada, Arizona and Mexico will receive less Colorado River water next year.
EnvironmentABQJournal

We must act now to manage the looming crisis of climate change

The United Nations has recently taken the unprecedented action of issuing a “code red for humanity.”. Our planet is heating up much faster than scientists expected. It is now predicted to reach an additional 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2040 if we don’t make some drastic changes, and fast. One of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy