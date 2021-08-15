Cancel
Hanson, MA

Father And Daughter James And Jenna Ripley Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Route 58 In Hanson

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

HANSON (CBS) — The two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanson Friday were a father and daughter from Halifax. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office identified them as 58-year-old James Ripley and his 19-year-old daughter Jenna.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday on Route 58 when their Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a pole. Jenna Ripley died at the scene. Her father was rushed to Brockton Hospital where he died.

James and Jenna Ripley (Courtesy Photos)

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, but the D.A. said it appears no other vehicles were involved.

The Harley Davidson was towed away after the crash Friday night. (Photo Credit: Thomas Gomes)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

