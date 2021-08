Just days before the start of the school year, Prince William County Public Schools is still trying to hire hundreds of teachers, coaches and nurses. Communications staff told InsideNoVa that as of Tuesday, the division was trying to fill 150 teacher positions. Before the 2019-2020 school year began, it had 92 positions to fill. The number is higher this year in part because the county is hiring for two new schools, according to the division’s top human resources administrator.