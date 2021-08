Gordon is not in pads for Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. Gordon was able to return to practice earlier this week, but he will not see game action. With Mike Boone (quadriceps) also sidelined, Javonte Williams, Royce Williams, and Damarea Crockett could see plenty of work out of the backfield. Also seen without pads in warmups were Von Miller, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.