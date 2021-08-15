Jim Tunney, Tunneyside: Start the impossible

After further review … With the XXXII Olympiad now in the books, we hope your favorite competitor performed at their best and won the medal deserved! The belief here is that these Olympiads are for individual competition – not country vs. country. The media has forced us to pit country against country. When the Olympics started in 1896, the competition – all men – was individual vs. individual, not country vs. country. In 1900 the Olympics added, and rightly so, women’s competition, for gender equality. Various events have changed as time passed.