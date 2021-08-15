Cancel
Jaguars Activate DL Taven Bryan From COVID-19 List

By Wyatt Grindley
nfltraderumors.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars activated DL Taven Bryan from the COVID-19 list, according to Aaron Wilson. Bryan is also on the non-football injury list for Jacksonville. Bryan, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $10,154,945 contract that includes a $5,465,420 signing bonus.

nfltraderumors.co

