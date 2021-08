PITTSBURGH -- Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting inside linebacker opposite of Devin Bush, and all it took was a sixth-round pick and $1.35 million. Joe Schobert arrived in Pittsburgh on Saturday but wasn't able to practice until the team took the field Sunday morning. Unfortunately, there were no fans, but for those of us inside the stadium, we saw the first glimpse of the 27-year-old Pro Bowler.