Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Madison

A woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man in a wheelchair on Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place in the 1200 block of Gallatin Pike S. in the Madison area. Police said 60-year-old Stephen Carmon was hit and killed by a silver Chevy Monte Carlo at 1:20 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter Officers are searching for the driver of this vehicle after it was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Madison area.

60-year-old Linda Trice is charged by Metro Police with vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Officers said Carmon was not in the road at the time of the crash. He was sitting at a bus stop when the car drove over the sidewalk and ran him into the bus stop. Trice then immediately drove off.

Police eventually found her silver car on East Webster Drive and took Trice into custody.

