Two adults and three children have been hospitalized after a crash in Cass County.

Authorities report that Princess Evans was struck by Toni Allen at the intersection of Davis Lake St. and M-62 Hwy.

Allen was traveling with her three kids, 11, 11, and 2 when she struck Evans after failing to stop at the stop sign.

Both Evans and Allen alongside her children were transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for their injuries.