Texas State

Updates: Scattered showers and storms across Central Texas Sunday

Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 6 days ago

Showers and storms brought high amounts of rainfall to parts of Central Texas on Sunday afternoon and are expected to continue into the evening.

Here are the latest updates:

3:51 p.m. - Social media video shows Gregory Gymnasium at UT inundated due to heavy downpours from earlier this afternoon.

3:45 p.m. - Bluebonnet said crews are replacing two insulators to restore power to 834 members in northeast Bastrop County. Repairs are expected to be completed and power restored by 5:15 p.m.

3:20 p.m. - Rainfall from Sunday's storms has caused flooding at the Texas Capitol building.

"It's all hands on deck," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

2:47 p.m. - Rainfall rates have started to decrease. Rates in the heaviest storms are currently showing 1 to 3 inches per hour. This is compared to rates of 3 to 6 inches per hour from earlier in the afternoon.

2:45 p.m. - Austin Transportation said several signals are flashing or without power around the city. Treat any flashing red or dark signal as an all-way stop.

2:40 p.m. - Bluebonnet crews are en route to an outage affecting 834 members in northeast Bastrop County near the intersection of FM 812 and Highway 21.

2:23 p.m. - Social media video shows minor flooding on Lamar Street between Ninth and 10th streets, near Shoal Creek.

2:19 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms are expected to impact portions of Caldwell, Hays, Central Travis, Blanco, Eastern Gillespie, Southwestern Bastrop and South Central Burnet counties through 3:30 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

2:10 p.m. - Flash Flood Warning is issued for portions of Travis County, including the Austin area, due to excessive rainfall. There has been a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain over the past hour. This warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

1:44 p.m. - Areal Flood Advisory is issued for portions of Bastrop, Lee, and Travis counties due to excessive rainfall rates. This advisory is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Earlier forecast:

Rain chances increase Sunday with more widespread showers and storms. This will help bring in some rain-cooled air and drop high temperatures down to the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies.

The trough of low pressure in the upper levels of our atmosphere that is helping initiate this wetter weather pattern will be short-lived. Another ridge of high pressure builds in by mid-next week, bringing us right back up to mid-August-like conditions.

Daily sea breeze showers are still in the forecast for the second half of next week, with computer models showing totals anywhere from a quarter-inch to one inch of rain possible with isolated areas up to an inch and a half within the next seven days.

In regard to the tropics, we are monitoring both  Tropical Storm Fred and Tropical Storm Grace as they move toward the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Fred continue to move west-northwest and are expected to eventually move into the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to move through the Caribbean over the next several days and then into the middle of the Gulf. Neither system is expected to directly impact Central Texas at this time.

SUNDAY:
Partly sunny skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. North wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 93°

MONDAY:
Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. East wind at 5 mph.
HIGH: 94°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZOsg_0bSU6qMt00

Stay with KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and download the KVUE News app so you can stay ahead of the weather: kvue.com/app.

Comments / 0

 

