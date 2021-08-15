Trial date set for man accused of stabbing wife to death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Woodbury man accused of stabbing his wife while six children were upstairs watching TV will stand trial this spring.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Washington County District Judge Juanita Freemen on Friday scheduled 40-year-old McKinley Phillips’ trial to start April 11. The proceedings are expected to last a week.

Phillips faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the June 25 death of his wife, Shevon.

According to court documents, Phillips allegedly stabbed her in the basement while the children, ages 5 to 15, were watching TV upstairs, then fled the state on a Greyhound bus. He was captured on the bus near Tomah, Wisconsin, on June 26.

The children were placed with county child protective services. Phillips is the father of one of them. The other five are his stepchildren.