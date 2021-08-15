Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbury, MN

Trial date set for man accused of stabbing wife to death

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Woodbury man accused of stabbing his wife while six children were upstairs watching TV will stand trial this spring.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Washington County District Judge Juanita Freemen on Friday scheduled 40-year-old McKinley Phillips’ trial to start April 11. The proceedings are expected to last a week.

Phillips faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the June 25 death of his wife, Shevon.

According to court documents, Phillips allegedly stabbed her in the basement while the children, ages 5 to 15, were watching TV upstairs, then fled the state on a Greyhound bus. He was captured on the bus near Tomah, Wisconsin, on June 26.

The children were placed with county child protective services. Phillips is the father of one of them. The other five are his stepchildren.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

542K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury, MN
Government
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
Woodbury, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Woodbury, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Associated Press

Indianapolis cop injured after person grabs officer’s gun

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer was injured and briefly hospitalized following a well-being check early Sunday, authorities said. The officer was injured around 2 a.m. as police conducted a welfare check of an “individual experiencing mental/emotional crisis as well as suicidal thoughts,” according to Indianapolis police. Authorities allege...
Burlington County, NJPosted by
The Associated Press

Teen, 14, shot to death in vehicle at NJ gas station

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) — A 14-year-old youth was shot and killed at a New Jersey gas station over the weekend, authorities said. The Burlington County prosecutor’s office and Willingboro Township public safety director said the investigation indicates that a vehicle reported stolen pulled up to the pumps of a township gas station shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Phoenix police probe weekend shootings that leave 4 dead

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a series of unrelated weekend shootings that left four people dead and others seriously wounded. The dead include a 16-year-old boy who was shot early Sunday while leaving a party that had been broken up and one of two men shot inside a hotel near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before dawn Sunday, police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams said.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Suspect in Georgia hostage standoff killed by gunfire

ALLENHURST, Ga. (AP) — A man who held his wife and children hostage inside their home ended up dead after a standoff that lasted several hours, a Georgia sheriff said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to determine whether the man shot himself or was killed by gunfire from law enforcement officers trying to enter the home in Liberty County southwest of Savannah.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Off-duty New Orleans officer slain by robbers in Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An off-duty New Orleans police officer was slain in Texas by armed men trying to rob diners at a restaurant, authorities said Sunday. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters that one of two men shot outside the Houston restaurant was Officer Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy