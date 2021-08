The death toll from an earthquake in Haiti has risen further, with officials reporting 1,419 fatalities from the magnitude 7.2 tremor that flattened several towns last weekend.Haitian authorities said on Monday that 6,900 people were injured in the quake which struck the Caribbean island nation on Saturday. That is in addition to 1,419 deaths, which are continuing to be reported as more victims are recovered.In Les Cayes, a seaside town that bore the brunt of the quake, rescuers found a blood-stained pillow amid the rubble on Tuesday, which was followed by the body of an infant. Bodies continue to...