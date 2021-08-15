Here's How To Spec Your 2021 Ford Bronco If You Want It Now
It's a frustrating time for Ford Bronco owners. Hardtop versions of the 2-door and 4-door Bronco are plagued with an unsightly quality control issue affecting the molded-in-color roof, just a few weeks after owners took delivery. To be fair, Ford has acted fast and will replace every molded-in-color roof. Unfortunately, this means that orders for 2021 hardtop Broncos that have not yet been scheduled for production will be delayed until the 2022 model year.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0