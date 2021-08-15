Here's How To Spec Your 2021 Ford Bronco If You Want It Now

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.