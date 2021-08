It was the smile that spoke the loudest. Rosemary Cabaniss is 16, but she’s already been through eight different schools. She wrote those school names on a pair of black Converse Chuck Taylor’s to remind herself of the pain, of how tough it can be in a mainstream school to be different, to be the kid who struggles with mental health issues, among other things. But when she stood and recounted her heartache in front of her new and ninth school, the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Homewood, she smiled. Big.