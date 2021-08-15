Part of the roof at a Phoenix church collapsed from severe storms

The cleanup continues for Moon Valley Bible Church off N. 7th Street in Phoenix after severe storms brought down part of the roof on Friday night.

The damage to the church's storage room is extensive.

The collapse has left a gaping hole and a mess.

"We’re still kind of counting up the losses," Pastor Bob Kerrey said.

Furniture, equipment, and even children's clothing were completely destroyed.

"We don't really know exactly what happened but we surmise that the water came down so forcefully and quickly that the scuppers couldn’t get rid of the water soon enough, and the weight of it just caused the collapse then the collapse broke the pipes," Kerrey said.

Initially he said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"Just shock, surreal, something out of a horror movie."

But he said all that was lost can be replaced.

"The initial shock of it has sort of morphed into more thankfulness that no one was hurt."

The rest of the church is still standing but drying out.

"We have over 28,000 square feet here, as far as we can tell every inch of it had about 4 inches of water."

The church will be holding services online until everything is cleaned up and repaired.

"We're not about the building it doesn't define us, we bring life to our community and we'll continue to do that," he said. "Fortunately throughout the pandemic we did services online and will continue to do that."

