Giants' Sammy Long: Returns to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Long to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. After Johnny Cueto (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Long was summoned from Triple-A to fill in his spot in the rotation Saturday. Because he had been working out of the bullpen in his recent outings at Sacramento, Long didn't work deep into Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies, covering two innings while giving up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four. It's unclear if he'll be stretched back out for starting duty, but with Cueto in line for a brief stay on the IL, the Giants likely won't have an immediate need for Long in any case.