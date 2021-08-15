Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Sammy Long: Returns to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

The Giants optioned Long to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. After Johnny Cueto (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Long was summoned from Triple-A to fill in his spot in the rotation Saturday. Because he had been working out of the bullpen in his recent outings at Sacramento, Long didn't work deep into Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies, covering two innings while giving up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four. It's unclear if he'll be stretched back out for starting duty, but with Cueto in line for a brief stay on the IL, the Giants likely won't have an immediate need for Long in any case.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rockies#Triple A#Triple A#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The stars may be aligning for a huge Eagles & Jets trade

The New York Jets suffered a cruel blow yesterday, finding out that prized DE, Carl Lawson, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. There aren’t many teams who will be willing to part ways with a starting-caliber edge rusher at this point in the season, but the Eagles may be one such franchise in what could be an aligning of the stars.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners refuse to be normal, get dragged above high-water mark kicking and screaming

Before we begin, take a few deep breaths. In, out. In, out. In, out. Fine, let’s just get it over with. The Mariners are 10 games over .500 for the first time since [redacted], and it ought to feel amazing. In fact, it did, when the win was all but on the books, when the game was cruising into the ninth inning with the M’s on top, 7-2.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Blaine Hardy: Returns to Triple-A

Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Hardy was in the majors just over a week and surrendered three runs (two earned) in one inning during his lone appearance. The left-hander will return to Nashville, where he has a 3.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB over 46.1 innings.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Sammis Reyes: Returns to practice Sunday

Reyes (knee) practiced in pads Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Reyes had been battling a knee injury, but he's back to full health and has rejoined his teammates on the practice field. He's competing for a depth role at tight end.and will look to make a good impression in the preseason opener Thursday in New England.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants’ G Shane Lemieux on his return to practice

New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux returned to the practice field on Tuesday. The Giants’ presumptive starting left guard was carted off the field with a knee injury back on July 29th. While things were tense with immediate concerns over the Giants’ depth on the offensive line, the team quickly...
NFLNew York Post

Giants’ Oshane Ximines takes important step in long injury recovery

Oshane Ximines has a ways to go before fighting for his spot on the field. While the Giants linebacker was activated off the physically unable to perform list before Monday’s practice, he was relegated to only individual drills and basic defense practice. Still rehabbing his hamstring injury, Ximines will have to wait to participate in team drills.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Reports: Saquon Barkley set for return to Giants practice

Former Penn State star Saquon Barkley is primed to take a pivotal step forward in his recovery this week. The New York Giants running back, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last September, will rejoin team practices starting on Monday, according to multiple reports. Paul Schwartz of the New York...
MLBMarin Independent Journal

SF Giants: When will Evan Longoria return from injury?

SAN FRANCISCO — The long-awaited activation of Evan Longoria didn’t come before the Giants’ opened a four-game series Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, but manager Gabe Kapler is still confident that he’ll get the second of his two All-Star third basemen back this series. Longoria, shelved since early June with...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Khris Davis at Triple-A Las Vegas, 'no timetable' for possible return to A's

ARLINGTON, Texas - Khris Davis, signed by the A’s to a minor-league deal last week, played in his first game with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, collecting two hits as the designated hitter. Davis’ return to the A’s system was announced Aug. 4. He reported first to their minor-league facility...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Sent to Triple-A

Brebbia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Brebbia join the Giants on Sunday and will return to Triple-A without appearing in a game. The right-hander has a 6.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 15 major-league innings this season.
MLBYardbarker

Nate Pearson Returns to Triple-A with Shutout Inning

Nate Pearson saw his first true game action in almost two months. Pearson returned to organized baseball with a clean inning of work for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. Starting Buffalo's afternoon game against Rochester, Pearson finished with 13 pitches, one inning, no runs against, and one strikeout. Pearson faced just...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Reliever Tony Watson’s strong stretch in return

As the MLB trade deadline was about to expire, the SF Giants swung a big move in acquiring Kris Bryant but made a smaller move as well by bringing back veteran reliever Tony Watson. The latter was not a move that received a lot of attention, but the early returns are encouraging.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Optioned to Triple-A

Doval was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. Doval was called up Tuesday, and he allowed a hit and no walks while striking out four in two scoreless innings Thursday against the Rockies. He's recorded a 5.33 ERA in 25.1 relief innings in the minors and will head back to Triple-A after Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

DeSclafani returns to the rotation, Giants beat Rockies despite late drama

Brandon Crawford, the glue to the Giants’ defense and one of the National League’s hottest hitters, wasn’t in the lineup on the day the team announced his two-year contract extension. If the Giants have taught us anything in 2021, it’s that they can adapt when anyone sits out a day,...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Triumphant in return

DeSclafani (11-5) won Friday's 5-4 victory over Colorado, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings. Making his first start following a brief IL stint, DeSclafani limited the damage to a single run in both the second and third innings and departed with a 5-2 lead. Closer Jake McGee made things interesting in the ninth by surrendering two runs, but San Francisco was able to eek out the win. It was nice to see the 31-year-old return to the win column for the first time in over a month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy