Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Moved to 60-day IL
The Giants recalled Gonzalez (shoulder) from Triple-A Sacramento and placed him on the 60-day injured list Sunday. San Francisco claimed Gonzalez off waivers from the White Sox on Wednesday, even though the 25-year-old outfielder is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery during the upcoming week to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. As such, the decision to recall him and place him on the 60-day IL appears to be a procedural move that opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Jay Jackson, who was activated from the COVID-19-related IL on Sunday.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0