Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Moved to 60-day IL

Https://twitter.com/whitesox/status/1425477216624947215. Rodon has been absolutely brilliant for the White Sox this season, pitching to a 2.38 ERA and 13.13 K/9 through 19 starts. Unfortunately, the team will be without his services for the next week or so. They placed Rodon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8, due to left shoulder fatigue. Rodon was dominant in his last outing — he racked up 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings — so the team may just be looking to get him some rest.