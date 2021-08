Escobar was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Escobar pulled up while running to first base to end the sixth inning, and he was replaced defensively in the top of the seventh. The specifics of the injury aren't yet known, but the 32-year-old will have at least one day to recover since the Brewers have a scheduled day off Monday. Prior to his departure, Escobar went 0-for-3 with a walk.