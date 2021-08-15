Cancel
MLB

Giants' Kris Bryant: Receives maintenance day

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies. Bryant will get a breather after he started each of the past nine games for the Giants while going 12-for-38 with five doubles, five runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. With San Francisco bringing Evan Longoria back from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Bryant is expected to see most of his opportunities in the outfield rather than at third base moving forward.

