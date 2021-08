Nowadays, well into the second half of this improbable and incredible 2021 season, Posey's swinging with an explosive force reminiscent of his early years, and he provided another example in Wednesday night's 7-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. Posey not only hit a home run for the second time in two days, but he deposited his latest into the Oracle Park arcade, a rare feat for right-handed batters who must clear the 24-foot wall that drastically shoots out to right-center from the foul pole.