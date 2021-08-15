Madison City Schools reports 89 positive COVID tests. What's next for the district?

89. That's the number of positive COVID tests Madison City Schools said they had on Friday, August 13, the largest number since they started tracking COVID.

Kids went back to school on August 4, and the district does not specify how many of those positives are students and how many are staff.

Schools currently require masks and are separating students as best they can.

So, what's next for one of the largest school systems in North Alabama?

One thing that won't change? Rules regarding sporting events. The district says that based on ASHAA guidelines, "We will not limit seating capacity or require masks for outdoor events. However, masks will be required for all indoor events."

Also, students who are excluded from school because of close contact with a positive case will have to continue their school work via Schoology or through paper copies the school provides, and they'll have to turn them in within three days of returning. Parents are asked to monitor their students and not send them to school if they have COVID symptoms , which may include

Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols made the update on the district's website on Friday, saying:

I want to provide a few updates about COVID. We have 89 positive COVID cases this week, which is the highest number of positives since we have been tracking COVID. Due to the fact that we have so many positive cases, nurses and school personnel have begun contacting “close contacts” as defined by the ADPH. These close contacts are excluded from school and school activities for 14 days based on the ADPH (unless they have been fully vaccinated or have been diagnosed COVID positive in the last 90 days). These will be excused absences.

Currently, due to the fact that we have masks and have done our best to spread students out where possible, the number of students excluded from school in relation to these positives is significantly lower than we saw last year when students were quarantined under the ADPH guidelines. Please remember to monitor your children and do not send them to school if they have COVID symptoms.

Once you have been notified that your student will be excluded from school, please contact your child’s teacher(s) so they can begin to work with you and your child concerning academic assignments. Students who are out of school will receive their assignments asynchronously, either via Schoology or through paper copies that must be picked up at the school. Following the MCS Code of Student Conduct, students will submit their assignments to their teacher(s) within 3 days of their return to school.