Indians' Aaron Civale: Sim game on tap
Civale (finger) is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday with High-A Lake County, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for the past few weeks and will advance to facing live hitters Tuesday. Assuming all goes well with Lake County, Civale could subsequently begin a rehab assignment, which is likely to last multiple starts, as he nears his return from a nearly two-month absence.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0