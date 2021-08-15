Cancel
Baseball

Indians' Aaron Civale: Sim game on tap

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Civale (finger) is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday with High-A Lake County, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for the past few weeks and will advance to facing live hitters Tuesday. Assuming all goes well with Lake County, Civale could subsequently begin a rehab assignment, which is likely to last multiple starts, as he nears his return from a nearly two-month absence.

