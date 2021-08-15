Indians' Aaron Civale: Sim game on tap

Arihara (shoulder) tossed a 35-pitch simulated game Tuesday and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, the Associated Press reports. Texas signed Arihara to a two-year, $6.2 million deal this winter with the expectation that he would be a mainstay in the rotation, but he made only seven starts before going on the injured list in early May with a shoulder aneurysm that required surgery. The 29-year-old initially appeared likely to be shut down for the season, but he progressed quicker than anticipated and now looks on pace to rejoin the big club by early September. According to the report, Arihara is only expected to make two rehab appearances before being reinstated from the 60-day IL, so his workloads will likely be limited if Texas brings him back in a starting role.