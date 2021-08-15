Cancel
MLB

Boston Red Sox claim Travis Shaw off waivers from Brewers

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

The Boston Red Sox claimed infielder Travis Shaw off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Shaw, 31, was placed on outright waivers by Milwaukee on Saturday after hitting .191 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 56 games this season.

It’s a return to Boston for Shaw, who started his career with the Red Sox and hit .251 with 29 home runs and 107 RBIs in 210 games for them over the 2015-16 seasons.

Also Read:
MLB power rankings: San Francisco Giants reclaim No. 1, Boston Red Sox slide

In 698 career games with the Red Sox, Brewers (2017-2019, 2021) and the Toronto Blue Jays (2020), Shaw is a career .239 hitter with 111 home runs and 355 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

