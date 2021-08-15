Cancel
Los Angeles Angels designate Adam Eaton for assignment

The Los Angeles Angels designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment and recalled right-hander James Hoyt from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Eaton, 32, signed as a free agent with the Angels on July 14 after being released by the Chicago White Sox.

He batted .200 with one home run and two RBIs in 25 games with the Angels.

The 10-year veteran is a lifetime .276 hitter with 66 homers and 319 RBIs in 914 career games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13), White Sox (2014-16, 2021), Washington Nationals (2017-20) and Angels.

Eaton won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019. He led the American League in triples in 2014 (10) and 2016 (nine).

Hoyt, 34, has no decisions and a 5.40 ERA in seven relief appearances this season with Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media

