Former Gator cornerback shines for Jacksonville Jagaurs in preseason debut

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Despite not playing football since November, former Gator C.J. Henderson made his return to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and stood out with his preseason week one performance on Saturday.

Henderson held the Cleveland Browns to a passer rating of 59.4 over 29 snaps in the Jags’ first preseason game. Nearly intercepting a pass, he broke up two of four targets and allowed only 15 yards.

“I saw him make a couple plays out there tonight,” Jaguars coach and former Gator coach Urban Meyer said. “I’m just liking the fact that he’s getting back into game shape. I’m not sure how many plays he had but that COVID knocked the teeth out of him.”

Fellow Jaguars corner Shaquill Griffin is also enjoying Henderson’s return, describing it as “awesome.” Henderson had appeared lethargic in his acclimation period with the team after being activated from the Reserved/COVID-19 list and failed to participate in a scrimmage for personal reasons, so his return here is a major swing in the opposite direction.

The trade/retirement rumors involving Henderson have died down and the cornerback looks to be back on track in time for the NFL season.

List

