Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Monroe County through 415 PM EDT At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Union, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Union Laurel Branch Hollywood Pickaway Glace Moncove Lake State Park and Raines Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH