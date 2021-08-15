Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Russian PTR Leak Implies Guilds Could Be Coming to Overwatch

By Jack O'Dwyer
Posted by 
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One Overwatch fan has spotted a unique translation error that could imply that developers are looking to add a guild or clan system into the game. This isn't a new feature for Overwatch fans. In fact, Blizzard previously discussed the possibility of a similar system at BlizzCon earlier this year—though they associated it more for Overwatch 2. However, thanks to a Public Test Realm (PTR) update launched on Thursday, Aug 12, some Russian players are wondering if the mechanic is coming sooner than they originally thought.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
606
Followers
5K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptr#Guild#Russian#Blizzcon#Overwatch 2#Competitive Overwatch#Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Country
Russia
Related
dexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer comes in like Wrecking Ball as handcrafted Hammond

It’s not every day you see an Overwatch cosplayer come in like a Wrecking Ball and steal the show with a fantastic handcrafted take on Hammond, but Kanto Cosplay did exactly that with their piece. Overwatch cosplayers are a talented bunch. But while we’ve seen countless epic transformations into Ashe,...
Video GamesKDWN

Overwatch 2: A Deadly Delay?

Could Overwatch 2 even see the light of day in 2022? We explore some leaks that aren’t looking good. Also, Xbox is saying their Gamescom stream will have their most exclusives ever, and a rash of COVID infections hit the Call of Duty League. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on...
gamepressure.com

Overwatch 2 Not Coming Out in 2022? New Speculations

As reported by one of the insiders associated with Overwatch 2, all indications are that Blizzard's game will not be released in 2022. Last week it was announced that Overwatch 2 has reached another development milestone and everything is going in the right direction. However, it is possible that the situation is not good enough for the sequel to the popular hero shooter to be released anytime soon. As reported by one of the insiders associated with Overwatch 2, "it is unlikely that the game will be released in 2022".
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct Could Come Soon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Now Catch ‘Em All Without the Need for Battles. Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct could be coming soon, based on what some eagle-eyed fans have spotted in a July interview with the Pokemon Company. This interview took place on July 24th, but it was only recently that it went viral after some fans realized that Senior Marketing Director JC Smith was hinting at a possible release date on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Fortnite Insider Claims New Leaked Image Could Be Open World RPG Project

Fortnite is a massive game, and at this point, just about everyone knows what it is. Years ago, the title that helped blow up the battle royale genre is still very much a massively popular game. There is seemingly nothing that will slow this game down. However, there is a legal battle between Epic Games Store and Apple. Without going too far down into that rabbit hole, the legal action has to do with in-game purchases and if Apple has a right to take a percentage of the money the game makes.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Splitgate could come to Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms

Splitgate could be coming to the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms in the future. During a developer Q&A session via Twitch this past week (thanks, Gamespot), Splitgate leads at 1047 Games spoke about platform accessibility for the shooter. "We haven't started on it, but it's absolutely part of the vision," 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx said of platform accessibility for Splitgate.
Video GamesKDWN

The Year Of No Overwatch

Could the Overwatch League be taking a year-long hiatus? Reports speculate that the OWL could be taking a longer off-season than normal. Also, Diablo 2’s remaster starts its beta this week. Will the Acti/Blizz scandal scuff what should have been an easy sell? And which Twitch streamer got to talk to the biggest soccer star on Earth, Lionel Messi. We tell you who!
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Overwatch System Requirements

Operating system: Windows® Vista/7/ 8/10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 865. Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 4850, or Intel® HD Graphics 4400. Memory: 768 MB VRAM, 4 GB System RAM. Storage: 7200 RPM with 5 GB available HD space. Official...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Credible Overwatch Leaker Reveals Why Overwatch 2 is Taking So Long

One Overwatch leaker has come forward to explain what he knows about the lengthy development of Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment's sequel to its flagship strategic shooter, Overwatch, has been in development for more than three years now. It was originally unveiled at BlizzCon 2019 where, during its showcase, developers claimed the game would feature a huge rework of the game with new content, new maps, and new heroes. Unfortunately, aside from a few "progress streams" and videos of professional players trying out the game, details have been few and far between.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Call of Duty: Vanguard reportedly coming this year, per leak

Logos and images from the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise have reportedly leaked on Twitter and Reddit. The game, titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, appears to be 2021’s entry in the series, reports CharlieIntel. The images come from a data mine of the season 5 update for...
Video GamesComicBook

Valorant Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon

A new Valorant update is live on PC, and it's already been datamined by leakers, who have uncovered a variety of interesting tidbits, including word that a long-awaited feature is coming, and from the sounds of it, it's coming soon. More specifically, according to a new leak from prominent Valorant leaker, Valor Leaks, Tournaments are finally being added after months and months of fan demand. Right now, there's no word when exactly the feature will be implemented, but we do have details on how it will all work.
RetailPosted by
GamesRadar+

Steam Deck could come in multiple colors

The Steam Deck could be available in multiple colors, according to developer Valve. In a new interview this past week with PC Gamer, product designers Tucker Spofford and Greg Coomer dropped a few interesting details surrounding the forthcoming Steam Deck. Coomer says that internally at Valve, there were "even discussions like 'well, can we have lots of colours?'" before adding "we had all those discussions. We are continuing to have those now."
Video GamesDigital Trends

What are Overwatch competitive ranks?

Overwatch is one of the most popular shooters on the market, and it’s easy to see why. Not only are the characters bright, colorful, expressive, and able to offer distinct gameplay options from the others, but the barrier to entry is very low. Depending on the character you pick to play as, you don’t even need to be that great at first-person shooters to have a good time. On the other hand, the skill ceiling is tremendously high for players who want to push the limits of their skills and strategies.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Warzone Vanguard Reveal Event Leaked – Coming Soon?

Warzone dataminers have found some interesting new information about the rumored Call of Duty Vanguard reveal event…. Activision has not even announced Call of Duty Vanguard yet, but fans of the series have already been able to find a lot of information about the game. It was thought that the...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Ranked Progress Glitch Officially Under Review, Apex Legends Developer Says

Chad Grenier, Design Director for Apex Legends, has advised players that the development team is aware of a recent Ranked progress glitch. This might be one of the most devastating bugs on the player-side in Apex Legends. Recently, some players have been stricken with a glitch that refuses to save any progress they make while they play Ranked mode. It doesn't matter how far they get, how many matches they play, or what legends they pick—the game simply does not recognize the fact they've moved up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy