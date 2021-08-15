Russian PTR Leak Implies Guilds Could Be Coming to Overwatch
One Overwatch fan has spotted a unique translation error that could imply that developers are looking to add a guild or clan system into the game. This isn't a new feature for Overwatch fans. In fact, Blizzard previously discussed the possibility of a similar system at BlizzCon earlier this year—though they associated it more for Overwatch 2. However, thanks to a Public Test Realm (PTR) update launched on Thursday, Aug 12, some Russian players are wondering if the mechanic is coming sooner than they originally thought.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0