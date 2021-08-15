Madden 22 Dynasty Edition vs MVP Edition: What's the Difference?

Sci-fi shooter Splitgate has exploded in popularity over the past few months, prompting action by the game's studio to meet fan demands. This has resulted in a launch date pushback and server upgrade, allowing more players to experience the game for longer—a move that has decidedly worked in its favor. At the time of writing, more than 10 million users have downloaded Splitgate, resulting in a widespread uptick in concurrent users to the point that the game has had to keep a closer eye on its server health than ever before. It even has its own dedicated @SplitgateStatus social media account just to keep players in the know.