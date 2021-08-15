Leaks Around Apex Legends 'Tropic Island' Map Suggests AI Wildlife
New leaks around the supposed upcoming Apex Legends map, Tropics, have suggested that players may have to deal with AI wildlife during combat. Apex Legends wouldn't be the first game to feature this, of course. It's not uncommon for battle royale-genre games to have an assortment of random mobs littering the map—whether to help players build an ability charge or otherwise. Even newer titles or those in development such as Sharkmob's Vampire the Masquerade spin-off, "Bloodunt," have a computer-controlled third-party enemy that comes into conflict with players.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0