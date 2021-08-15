Cancel
MLB

MLB The Show 21: 99 Stan Musial Revealed as Battle Royale Reward

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Studios revealed one of the new rewards coming to MLB The Show 21's Battle Royale mode in Diamond Dynasty. Battle Royale is one of the flagship multiplayer modes in Diamond Dynasty. Players draft squads based on a certain rarity requirement and battle other players. The goal is to win 12 games in a row without losing earning players a special Flawless pack containing unique rewards. SDS refreshes these rewards every so often to include new, high-rated Diamonds. The first new Diamond was revealed by SDS on the official MLB The Show Twitter account.

Mookie Betts
Stan Musial
Braintree, MAPatriot Ledger

'This feeling never gets old': Braintree White Sox claim another Stan Musial World Series title

WEYMOUTH -- The Braintree White Sox had gone through this type of ending before, but they didn’t mind repeating it once again. The celebratory postgame dog pile brought the same level of excitement. Dumping ice water over a teammate's head and shoulders was still a refreshing gesture. And lifting the trophy and earning the champions label felt just as sweet as the first time they did it.

