MLB The Show 21: 99 Stan Musial Revealed as Battle Royale Reward
San Diego Studios revealed one of the new rewards coming to MLB The Show 21's Battle Royale mode in Diamond Dynasty. Battle Royale is one of the flagship multiplayer modes in Diamond Dynasty. Players draft squads based on a certain rarity requirement and battle other players. The goal is to win 12 games in a row without losing earning players a special Flawless pack containing unique rewards. SDS refreshes these rewards every so often to include new, high-rated Diamonds. The first new Diamond was revealed by SDS on the official MLB The Show Twitter account.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0