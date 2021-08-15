Cancel
Review: Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love’ Season Two Premiere “On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down”

By Tisha Lardizabal
Cover picture for the articleInspired by personal essays submitted to the New York Times column of the same name, Amazon Prime’s Modern Love premiered its second season with ‘On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down,’ based on the submitted essay by Doris Iarovici. Written and directed by executive producer John Carney, episode one tells the story of Dr. Stephanie Curran (Minnie Driver, Will & Grace), a remarried widow who struggles to let go of her late-husband’s sports car.

