By Lauren Puckett-Pope
Elle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White Lotus brought us laughter. It brought us irony. It brought us Jennifer Coolidge sobbing into a box of ashes and Alexandra Daddario making every journalist question their body of work. And while we must bid goodbye to the swaying palm trees and ominously yellow-tinged sky of The White Lotus's famed Hawaiian property, HBO has confirmed the vacation need only take a slight detour: The acclaimed social satire is coming back for a second season, this time in a new locale and with a new cast of VIPs.

