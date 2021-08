WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. That was fun! Tottenham Hotspur hosted the Champions of England in the first match week of the 2021-22 Premier League season under a bit of a cloud after Harry Kane made it clear he wanted to leave Spurs for those blokes in Sky Blue. But despite Kane not even making it into the side (he was supposedly hiding out in a private suite in the stadium watching) Tottenham decided they’d just win anyway — Son Heung-Min’s outstanding second half goal was the difference, and Spurs hung on for a 1-0 win over the Citizens.