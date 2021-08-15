Cancel
Pets

Letter to the editor: Dog owners need to pack out what their pets unload

By Rabbi Joel Schwartzman Dillon
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a short response to Chris Daly, who wrote about me and dog poop in the recent letter to the editor, “Revisiting the dog poop dilemma.”. Chris, I looked in the mirror and saw that I don’t own a dog. Thanks for a thoughtful and informative letter to the editor. I took no offense, but since I don’t own a dog, I can only take responsibility for reporting what I’ve seen on far too many trails this summer. We agree! People need to pack out what their dogs unload on their way in and up.

