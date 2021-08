The New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to get into the summer league championship game with a large enough victory over the Golden State Warriors Sunday night. According to the rules this season, the two highest teams in the standings after the first four games will play in the August 17th Championship Game, and if at least one of the 3-0 Timberwolves or Pelicans win tonight, a tiebreaker will be required to decide the matter as both the Celtics and Kings are 4-0.